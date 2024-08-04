Jerusalem Post
Assistant daycare worker accused of abuse, assault against toddlers

By MAARIV ONLINE

An assistant daycare worker in Netanya has been accused of abuse and assault against toddlers.

The State Attorney's Office submitted to the Central District Court an indictment against 22-year-old Shelly Sheinker.

Following suspicions that arose, an investigation was conducted, where documentation of the security cameras in the kindergarten showed about 60 incidents of violence committed by Sheinker on 12 different toddlers.

The security footage shows that in many cases, she pushed the toddlers, hit them, slapped them, pulled their hair in many cases, and ignored their cries. In other cases, she kicked them with her legs, pinched them, and grabbed them tightly by the face. In many other cases, she would pull or pick them up by one hand or arm and throw them hard -  even while they were sleeping. At the same time as the indictment, a request to extend her detention until the end of the proceedings was also submitted against Sheinker.

There are toddlers from seven months to one and a half years old at the daycare.  

