US moves in Middle East are defensive, aimed at reducing tensions -White House

By REUTERS

The United States is telling its citizens to leave Lebanon and is deploying more military might in the Middle East as preventative and defensive measures, Jonathan Finer, White House National Security Council deputy adviser, said on Sunday.

"Our goal is de-escalation, our goal is deterrence, our goal is the defense of Israel," Finer said in an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation."

Regional tensions have soared following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas' top leader, in Tehran on Wednesday, a day after an Israeli strike in Beirut killed Fuad Shukr, a senior military commander from the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which, like Hamas, is backed by Iran.



