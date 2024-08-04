Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appoints new spokesman

By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Dr. Omer Dostri as his new spokesman on Sunday. Dostri, 37, holds a doctorate in political science from Bar-Ilan University and is a researcher at the Israel Defense and Security Forum (IDSF).

His previous experience includes serving as a research assistant at the Center for Middle East Studies at Ariel University, the Institute for National Security Studies, and the Yuval Ne’eman Workshop for Science, Technology and Security at Tel Aviv University. He is also a regular panelist on Channel 14, known for its alignment with the Israeli Right.
Dostri has been a vocal critic of the Brothers in Arms organization of Israeli military reservists, which has led protests against the Israeli government’s proposed judicial reforms, provided aid to families displaced by Hamas attacks on southern Israel, and advocated for the military conscription of ultra-Orthodox Jews. He described the group as a “hateful and divisive organization.”
In a March article for the IDSF, Dostri accused the Biden Administration of “throwing Israel under the bus” and claimed it “severely undermines” Israel’s efforts against Islamic terrorism.


Related Tags
Benjamin Netanyahu Headline
Gallant: 'If the enemy dares attack, it will pay a heavy price'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 07:49 PM
Hagari: 'No change in defense policy of Home Front Command'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 06:50 PM
Jordanian FM meets with Iranian counterpart in Iran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 05:50 PM
Maritime shuttle to bring back Israelis abroad
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 05:41 PM
Donation event, search to be held for missing 10-year-old Haymanot Kasau
By EVE YOUNG
08/04/2024 05:25 PM
New York man swerves car at Jews while yelling obscenities
By MICHAEL STARR
08/04/2024 04:57 PM
IDF strikes Gaza City schools used by terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 04:22 PM
US moves in Middle East are defensive, aimed at reducing tensions
By REUTERS
08/04/2024 04:13 PM
Yemen's Houthis down US drone over Saada
By REUTERS
08/04/2024 03:32 PM
Defense Minister: Russia captures village in Ukraine's Donetsk region
By REUTERS
08/04/2024 03:21 PM
Dozens arrested after UK protests turn violent in wake of child murders
By REUTERS
08/04/2024 03:15 PM
Rockets from Lebanon directly hits Kiryat Shmona's industrial area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 02:57 PM
Assistant daycare worker accused of abuse, assault against toddlers
By MAARIV ONLINE
08/04/2024 02:43 PM
Protests held at Kirya demanding release of soldiers who abused prisoner
By URI SELA
08/04/2024 02:42 PM
Citizens from South Africa, Nigeria trafficked women in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 02:42 PM