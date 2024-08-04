Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appoints new spokesman

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed Dr. Omer Dostri as his new spokesman on Sunday. Dostri, 37, holds a doctorate in political science from Bar-Ilan University and is a researcher at the Israel Defense and Security Forum (IDSF). His previous experience includes serving as a research assistant at the Center for Middle East Studies at Ariel University, the Institute for National Security Studies, and the Yuval Ne’eman Workshop for Science, Technology and Security at Tel Aviv University. He is also a regular panelist on Channel 14, known for its alignment with the Israeli Right.

Dostri has been a vocal critic of the Brothers in Arms organization of Israeli military reservists, which has led protests against the Israeli government’s proposed judicial reforms, provided aid to families displaced by Hamas attacks on southern Israel, and advocated for the military conscription of ultra-Orthodox Jews. He described the group as a “hateful and divisive organization.”In a March article for the IDSF, Dostri accused the Biden Administration of “throwing Israel under the bus” and claimed it “severely undermines” Israel’s efforts against Islamic terrorism.