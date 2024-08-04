British Embassy workers in Beirut evacuated from region

Family members of British Embassy workers in Beirut have been evacuated from the region, the UK Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday.

⚠️ British nationals in Lebanon should leave now while commercial travel is still available. If you are a British national in Lebanon, register for the latest information: https://t.co/yMKMv2ULRnFamily of officials working at the British Embassy Beirut have been temporarily… pic.twitter.com/woFFDz5ZmG — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) August 4, 2024

A statement issued by the ministry read, "Family of officials working at the British Embassy Beirut have been temporarily withdrawn from the region. The Embassy is continuing with essential work, including providing services to British Nationals."