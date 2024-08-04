British Embassy workers in Beirut evacuated from region

Jerusalem Post
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 4, 2024 20:20

Family members of British Embassy workers in Beirut have been evacuated from the region, the UK Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday. 

A statement issued by the ministry read, "Family of officials working at the British Embassy Beirut have been temporarily withdrawn from the region. The Embassy is continuing with essential work, including providing services to British Nationals."

