Australia raises terror threat level to 'probable' from 'possible'

By REUTERS

Australia on Monday raised its terror threat level to "probable" from "possible," citing an increase in extremist views in the country leading to a more than 50% chance of the planning of an onshore attack in the next 12 months.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had raised the country's threat level following advice from security services, but said there was no imminent threat of an attack.

"The advice that we have received is that more Australians are embracing a more diverse range of extreme ideologies and it is our responsibility to be vigilant," he told a news conference.

Mike Burgess, director general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, the country's main intelligence agency, said tensions in the Middle East, including a conflict between Israel and Hamas that began on Oct. 7, were a contributing factor to raising the threat level.

