Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Coalition can again be formed to protect Israel from Iran, say Western officials

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

It will be possible to restore the regional coalition that confronted the Iran drone and missile attack in April, Western diplomats told KAN on Monday morning.

The diplomats told the Israeli state broadcaster there was no reason the parties would not cooperate again and that "everyone has an interest that the event does not turn into a regional war."

In the April 13 attack, Israel was assisted by the United States, Great Britain, France, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. The coalition successfully intercepted 99% of the missiles.

Also, Israel's Army Radio reported on Monday that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reiterated America's support for Israel in a conversation with Yoav Gallant.

Austin also reportedly again affirmed Israel's right to defend itself against threats from Iran.

IDF intends to to remain in Philadelphi axis, says army general
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2024 08:00 AM
Rocket sirens sound in communities around Nahariya in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2024 07:47 AM
Home Front Command exercise will take place in Rosh Ha'ayin area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2024 06:24 AM
CrowdStrike says it should not be blamed for Delta Airlines' cyber crash
By REUTERS
08/05/2024 06:10 AM
Australia raises terror threat level to 'probable' from 'possible'
By REUTERS
08/05/2024 05:28 AM
Biden to convene Natn'l Sec. Council to discuss Mideast tensions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2024 04:34 AM
Lloyd J. Austin speaks with Yoav Gallant on regional tensions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2024 03:59 AM
IDF officer, soldier wounded after Hezbollah barrage to Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2024 03:47 AM
Hezbollah confirms elimination of two terrorists in IAF strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2024 12:27 AM
Attack on Israel 'expected imminently'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 11:07 PM
Iraqi PM links regional tensions to Gaza in call with Blinken
By REUTERS
08/04/2024 10:03 PM
British Embassy workers in Beirut evacuated from region
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 08:13 PM
IDF eliminates nine terrorists in Tulkarm, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 08:05 PM
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appoints new spokesman
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
08/04/2024 07:27 PM
Maritime shuttle to bring back Israelis abroad
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 05:41 PM