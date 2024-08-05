Coalition can again be formed to protect Israel from Iran, say Western officials

It will be possible to restore the regional coalition that confronted the Iran drone and missile attack in April, Western diplomats told KAN on Monday morning.

The diplomats told the Israeli state broadcaster there was no reason the parties would not cooperate again and that "everyone has an interest that the event does not turn into a regional war."

In the April 13 attack, Israel was assisted by the United States, Great Britain, France, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. The coalition successfully intercepted 99% of the missiles.

Also, Israel's Army Radio reported on Monday that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reiterated America's support for Israel in a conversation with Yoav Gallant.

Austin also reportedly again affirmed Israel's right to defend itself against threats from Iran.