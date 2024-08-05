Jerusalem Post
IDF intends to to remain in Philadelphi axis, says army general

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The head of the IDF's Strategic Division said that the military does not intend to withdraw from the Philadephi Corridor, despite it potentially being a condition of a hostage deal, KAN reported on Monday morning.

In a discussion with the government, Major-General Eliezer Toledano said that the IDF is a long way from finishing its work in the Corridor. He also said that the Philadelphi Corridor had strategic importance for the war in Gaza and that more could be found there, KAN reported.

General Toledano reportedly told ministers, "We are not saying that (that the Philadelphia axis should be left). The IDF is not saying that Philadelphi should be given to a foreign force, but that it should continue to be cleansed of terror both above and underground."

