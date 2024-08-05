Israel bracing for multi-day Iran-Hezbollah attack, official says - NBC

Israel is preparing to endure a multi-day attack from Iran and its Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, in response to the eliminations of former Hamas political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut last week, an Israeli official told NBC News on Monday.

“They’ll just try to wear us out,” the official told NBC, adding that, as opposed to Iran's attack in April, the coming attacks could span several days as Hezbollah fires at Israel from the north and Iran launches longer-range weapons from the east.