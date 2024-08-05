Jerusalem Post
UK's Starmer to hold emergency meeting as riots intensify

By REUTERS

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will hold an emergency meeting with police chiefs on Monday after days of violent anti-immigration protests intensified, with buildings and vehicles torched and hotels holding asylum seekers targeted.

Riots have erupted across towns and cities in the last week after three girls were killed in a knife attack in Southport in northwest England, with 420 people arrested so far.

The murders were seized on by anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim groups as misinformation spread online that the suspected attacker was a radical Islamist who had just arrived in Britain. Police have said the suspect was born in Britain and are not treating it as a terrorist incident.

Interior minister Yvette Cooper said rioters had felt "emboldened by this moment to stir up racial hatred," with bricks thrown at police officers, shops looted and mosques and Asian-owned businesses attacked.

Over the weekend riots broke out in Liverpool, Bristol, Tamworth, Middlesbrough and Belfast, in Northern Ireland, with largely young men wearing balaclavas and draped in the British flags hurling rocks and shouting "Stop the Boats," a reference to migrants arriving on the south coast in recent years.

In Rotherham, northern England, protesters sought to break into a hotel that housed asylum seekers.

