Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks trampled as Nikkei crashes 13%, bonds eye rapid rate cuts

By REUTERS

Stock markets tumbled on Monday and Japanese shares plummeted a gut-wrenching 13% as fears the United States could be heading for recession sent investors rushing from risk while wagering that rapid fire rate cuts will be needed to rescue growth.

The safe haven yen and Swiss franc surged as crowded carry trades unraveled, sparking speculation some investors were having to unload profitable trades just to get the money to cover losses elsewhere. Such was the torrent of selling that circuit breakers were triggered in exchanges across Asia. FRX/

Nasdaq futures NQc1 sank a deep 4.7%, while S&P 500 futures ESc1 dropped 12.4% as the rout went world-wide. EUROSTOXX 50 futures STXEc1 fell 2.1% and FTSE futures FFIc1 1.2%.

Japan's Nikkei .N225 shed a staggering 13% to hit seven-month lows, a scale of losses not seen since the 2011 global financial crisis. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS lost 4.2%.

Chinese blue chips .CSI300 dipped only 0.5%, aided by a bounce in the Caixin services PMI to 52.1.

Japanese 10-year bond yields JP10YT=RR fell a steep 17 basis points to the lowest since April at 0.785%, as markets radically reconsidered the prospect of another hike from the Bank of Japan. 0#BOJWATCH

Missiles fired into North, sirens not activated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2024 11:14 AM
Avraham Soumichi named as second person killed in Holon terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2024 11:12 AM
IAF kills Hamas terrorist and Economy Minister Abdel Zariei in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2024 11:01 AM
Iran says it does not want regional escalation but must 'punish' Israel
By REUTERS
08/05/2024 10:59 AM
IDF upper echelons debate who approved Nova festival to take place
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2024 10:50 AM
UK's Starmer to hold emergency meeting as riots intensify
By REUTERS
08/05/2024 10:18 AM
Anne Frank statue in Amsterdam defaced for second time in one month
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2024 09:55 AM
Shots fired at West Bank settlement, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2024 09:09 AM
Protests erupt between haredim and police at Tel Hashomer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2024 09:02 AM
Israel bracing for multi-day Iran-Hezbollah attack, official says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2024 08:48 AM
IAF targets Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2024 08:35 AM
IDF intends to to remain in Philadelphi axis, says army general
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2024 08:00 AM
Coalition can again be formed to protect Israel from Iran, say diplomats
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2024 07:52 AM
Rocket sirens sound in communities around Nahariya in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2024 07:47 AM
Home Front Command exercise will take place in Rosh Ha'ayin area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2024 06:24 AM