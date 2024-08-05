Jerusalem Post
Turkey to join South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel, minister says

By REUTERS

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday that Turkey would formally submit its declaration of intervention in South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Wednesday.

Turkey had announced in May that it had decided to join the case launched by South Africa as it stepped up measures against Israel over its war in Gaza and that it would submit a bid after the necessary legal preparations.

Fidan was speaking at a news conference in Cairo.



