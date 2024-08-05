Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Italy, Iraq call for Middle East de-escalation, Gaza ceasefire

By REUTERS

The foreign ministers of Italy and Iraq called on Monday for diplomacy and de-escalation in the Middle East, saying they were deeply concerned about increasing tension threatening the entire region.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran last week, an attack that drew threats of revenge on Israel and fueled further concern that the conflict in Gaza was turning into a wider Middle East war.

Italy's Antonio Tajani and Iraq's Fouad Hussein said in a joint statement they called on "all involved parties to resort to dialogue and diplomacy in order to foster de-escalation and provide space for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza."

Trump believes Israel will be attacked by Iran on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2024 09:59 PM
Rockets fired at Iraqi airbase housing US soldiers, security sources say
By REUTERS
08/05/2024 09:52 PM
Biden speaks to Jordan’s King Abdullah on Iran's threats against Israel
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
08/05/2024 08:06 PM
Israel Air Force drone kills motorcycle rider in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2024 06:43 PM
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina flees, army says interim government to form
By REUTERS
08/05/2024 06:11 PM
Seven IDF reservists wounded, four seriously, in combat in southern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2024 06:01 PM
Jordan asks airlines to carry extra fuel amid Iran-Israel tension
By REUTERS
08/05/2024 06:01 PM
Turkey to join South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel
By REUTERS
08/05/2024 05:55 PM
China tells citizens to travel to Lebanon, cautions 'grim' situation
By REUTERS
08/05/2024 04:37 PM
Arabic IDF spokesman calls on Khan Yunis residents to evacuate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2024 03:16 PM
One wounded after 15 projectiles cross into Gaza border area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2024 12:36 PM
Missiles fired into North, sirens not activated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2024 11:14 AM
Avraham Soumichi named as second person killed in Holon terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/05/2024 11:12 AM
Stocks trampled as Nikkei crashes 13%, bonds eye rapid rapid eye cuts
By REUTERS
08/05/2024 10:24 AM
UK's Starmer to hold emergency meeting as riots intensify
By REUTERS
08/05/2024 10:18 AM