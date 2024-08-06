Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Turkey to join South Africa's ICJ case against Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Turkey has announced its intention to join South Africa's ICJ case against Israel and will submit its petition to join the case on Wednesday, Turkish news outlet Anadolu reported on Monday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday that Turkey's "parliamentary legal team will submit our petition to join the genocide case against Israel to the International Court of Justice in The Hague” on Wednesday.

After a cabinet meeting in the capital, Ankara, Erdogan said, "No matter what atrocities this bloodthirsty genocide network commits, it won't stop Türkiye or the Turkish people from standing in solidarity with the Palestinians,” Anadolu reported.

On December 29, 2023, South Africa took Israel to the International Court of Justice on account of alleged genocide in Gaza. 

South Korea urges its citizens to leave Lebanon and Israel
By REUTERS
08/06/2024 10:50 AM
IAF strikes terror cells in Jenin, two killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/06/2024 10:41 AM
Elbit awarded $270 million rocket artillery contract by intl. customer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/06/2024 10:31 AM
ICC to halt issuing arrest warrants against dead Hamas leaders
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/06/2024 09:29 AM
Anti-tank missile hits yard in Avivim in Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/06/2024 08:59 AM
Regional coalition warns Israel of response to possible Iranian attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/06/2024 07:38 AM
IDF intercepts suspicious aeriel target crossing from Lebanon
By AVI ASHKENAZI
08/06/2024 06:58 AM
Meta apologizes for removing posts concerning death of Ismail Haniyeh
By REUTERS
08/06/2024 05:05 AM
Iran asks Russia for advanced defense systems as it plans Israel attack
By MAARIV
08/06/2024 02:59 AM
IDF operates in central Gaza Strip - Palestinian report
By WALLA!
08/06/2024 01:34 AM
IAF eliminates senior Hezbollah's Radwan force commander in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/06/2024 01:03 AM
Kamala Harris and Joe Biden meet to discuss Middle East situation
By MAARIV
08/06/2024 12:13 AM
US urges all Middle East parties to refrain from escalation
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
08/06/2024 12:01 AM
US resolving Venezuela election crisis and Maduro corruption
By REUTERS
08/05/2024 11:48 PM
G7, EU FMs avoice strong concern over Middle East escalation
By REUTERS
08/05/2024 11:48 PM