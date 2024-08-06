Turkey to join South Africa's ICJ case against Israel

Turkey has announced its intention to join South Africa's ICJ case against Israel and will submit its petition to join the case on Wednesday, Turkish news outlet Anadolu reported on Monday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday that Turkey's "parliamentary legal team will submit our petition to join the genocide case against Israel to the International Court of Justice in The Hague” on Wednesday.

After a cabinet meeting in the capital, Ankara, Erdogan said, "No matter what atrocities this bloodthirsty genocide network commits, it won't stop Türkiye or the Turkish people from standing in solidarity with the Palestinians,” Anadolu reported.

On December 29, 2023, South Africa took Israel to the International Court of Justice on account of alleged genocide in Gaza.