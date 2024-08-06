Germany plans mass-evacuations for citizens in Lebanon

Germany is planning for mass evacuations of their citizens from Lebanon and other areas of the Middle East amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, German newspaper Der Spiegel reported on Monday.

Under the assumption that Iran will retaliate against Israel this week, with a potentially large attack from Hezbollah in Lebanon, the German military is creating plans for evacuating their citizens, focusing primarily on the over 2,000 Germans in Lebanon, Der Spiegel said.

Der Spiegel said the German air force has a small fleet of A400m aircraft that are operationally ready to transport German citizens to Cyprus and return to Lebanon to collect more. Crews are reportedly on standby.

The German foreign office's list of Germans in Lebanon numbers 2100.