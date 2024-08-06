Jerusalem Post
Italy's ITA Airways extends suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until Aug. 8

By REUTERS

Italy's ITA Airways has extended a suspension of its flights to and from Tel Aviv until Aug. 8 "due to the geopolitical developments in the Middle East and to ensure the safety of its passengers and crews," the airline said on Tuesday.

ITA Airways had previously suspended flights to and from the Lebanese capital until Aug. 6.

Airlines are avoiding Iranian and Lebanese airspace and cancelling flights to Israel and Lebanon, as concerns grow over a possible wider conflict in the region after the killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

