IDF intercepts aerial targets crossing from Lebanese territory

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Following sirens that sounded in the area of Hila in northern Israel, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted an aerial target that crossed from Lebanon, the IDF stated on Tuesday. 

The siren was activated as a result of the launch of the interceptor toward the target and due to the possibility of fallen shrapnel from the interception. 

The IDF noted that they intercepted a suspicious target that crossed from Lebanon into the areas of Sha'al and Kela Alon. 

Israel's Fire and Rescue Authority operated to extinguish fires that were ignited as a result of fallen shrapnel. 

