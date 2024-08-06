State Comptroller responds to High Court state audit decision: 'Not in line with our legal system'

Israel's State Comptroller submitted a response to the High Court of Justice's decision to delay an audit into the events leading up to October 7, the State Comptroller announced on Tuesday.

"The State Comptroller would like to emphasize the continuation of the existing situation in which no state audit is conducted ... therefore also has an impact on the audit of political and civilian levels, is not normal, and is not in line with our legal system and cannot continue for an additional period of time."