IDF soldiers injured by terrorist fire, humanitarian route movement temporarily halted

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

While operating in the area of eastern Rafah, terrorists fired anti-tank missiles at IDF soldiers adjacent to the humanitarian route, the IDF stated on Tuesday. 

As a result of the attack, multiple IDF soldiers were injured to different extents. The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive treatment, and their families were notified. 

As a result, movement along the humanitarian route was temporarily halted, as the area constitutes an active combat zone, the military said. 

The Kerem Shalom Crossing and other entry routes for humanitarian aids operated as usual. 

