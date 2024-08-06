Jerusalem Post
Last person designated as missing on Oct. 7 declared dead, IDF says

JERUSALEM POST STAFF
AUGUST 6, 2024

The family of Bilha Yinon was notified by the IDF that she was killed on October 7, the military stated on Tuesday.

Yinon was the last person designated as missing on October 7. Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war, the IDF and the Personnel Directorate conducted investigative efforts to determine Yinon's fate. As part of this investigation, evidence was found in the area of Yinon's house that, after testing, enabled the verification of her identity. 

A Health Ministry committee of experts, consisting of representatives from the IDF investigative team, the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, the Israel Police, and the Chief Rabbi of Israel, determined based on evidence that Yinon was murdered on October 7, the IDF reported. 

