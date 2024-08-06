Jerusalem Post
Military court extends detention of 5 solider suspected of abusing Nukhba terrorist

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 6, 2024 23:30

The Israeli military prosecution requested to extend the detention of the five soldiers suspected of severe abuse of a Nukhba terrorist until Sunday for the purpose of conducting further investigations, the IDF said on Tuesday night. 

The IDF added that the military court fully accepted the prosecution's request and that the evidence suggests there is reasonable suspicion that the abusive acts were committed by the soldiers. 

The court also ruled that since the previous hearing, additional evidence has been gathered that strengthens the suspicion against the five soldiers.



