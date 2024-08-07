Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Sec. of State Blinken to Jordan's Safadi: All parties must participate to reach MidEast stability

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi spoke on the phone early Wednesday to discuss efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East. 

Blinken emphasized the importance of all parties participating to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation.

He further stressed the urgency of reaching a ceasefire in Gaza that would also secure the release of hostages held in Hamas captivity, allow a surge of humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, and create conditions for further stability.



Related Tags
Blinken Headline
A New York county bans masks to hide identity of Gaza war protesters
By REUTERS
08/07/2024 02:11 AM
US has communicated need not to escalate conflict to Iran and Israel
By REUTERS
08/07/2024 12:51 AM
Israel Air Force strikes Hezbollah military structure in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2024 12:44 AM
US CENTCOM says it destroyed Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle over Red Sea
By REUTERS
08/06/2024 11:29 PM
Military court extends detention of 5 soliders suspected of abuse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/06/2024 11:29 PM
Harris campaign says it raised over $10 million in donations
By REUTERS
08/06/2024 11:05 PM
US does not think response has begun from Iran or Hezbollah
By REUTERS
08/06/2024 10:21 PM
IDF soldiers eliminate armed terrorist wielding rifle in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/06/2024 10:14 PM
Canada to evacuate families of diplomatic staff in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/06/2024 10:14 PM
US charges man with alleged ties to Iran in foiled assassination plot
By REUTERS
08/06/2024 09:43 PM
3.7 magnitude earthquake felt off coast of Hadera
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/06/2024 09:32 PM
Last person designated as missing on Oct. 7 declared dead, IDF says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/06/2024 08:27 PM
IDF identifies, strikes Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/06/2024 08:15 PM
Qatar emir, Biden discuss joint mediation efforts to end Gaza war
By REUTERS
08/06/2024 07:40 PM
Nasrallah: Response to Israeli attacks will be strong
By REUTERS
08/06/2024 07:08 PM