Sec. of State Blinken to Jordan's Safadi: All parties must participate to reach MidEast stability

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi spoke on the phone early Wednesday to discuss efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East.

Blinken emphasized the importance of all parties participating to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation.

He further stressed the urgency of reaching a ceasefire in Gaza that would also secure the release of hostages held in Hamas captivity, allow a surge of humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, and create conditions for further stability.