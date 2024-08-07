Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Turkey will bid to join ICJ genocide case against Israel, source says

By REUTERS

Turkey will submit on Wednesday a declaration of intervention in South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague, a diplomatic source said.

The source added that the declaration will happen at 1330 GMT after Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said this week that Turkey would make the declaration on Wednesday.

"Turkey's intervention pushes the international community to recognize and address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza," the source said.

In May, Turkey said it had decided to join the case launched by South Africa as it stepped up measures against Israel over the assault on Gaza, adding that its bid would follow the necessary legal preparations.

In June, Spain said it had asked to intervene in the case at the ICJ, the highest legal body of the United Nations, established in 1945 to resolve disputes between states.

Israel has repeatedly dismissed the case's accusations of genocide as baseless, arguing in court that its operations in Gaza are self-defense and targeted at Hamas militants who attacked Israel on October 7.



Related Tags
Legal Headline
Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking civilians in Kursk, RIA says
By REUTERS
08/07/2024 08:45 AM
Ambassador Gilad Erdan slams UN inaction on Iran
By ANNA BARSKY
08/07/2024 08:32 AM
Several people trapped after hotel collapses in Germany on river Moselle
By REUTERS
08/07/2024 08:17 AM
Houthi media: US and UK conduct strikes in Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2024 07:46 AM
A New York county bans masks to hide identity of Gaza war protesters
By REUTERS
08/07/2024 02:11 AM
Sec. of State Antony Blinken discusses MidEast with Jordan's deputy PM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2024 01:38 AM
US has communicated need not to escalate conflict to Iran and Israel
By REUTERS
08/07/2024 12:51 AM
US CENTCOM says it destroyed Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle over Red Sea
By REUTERS
08/06/2024 11:29 PM
Military court extends detention of 5 soliders suspected of abuse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/06/2024 11:29 PM
Harris campaign says it raised over $10 million in donations
By REUTERS
08/06/2024 11:05 PM
US does not think response has begun from Iran or Hezbollah
By REUTERS
08/06/2024 10:21 PM
IDF soldiers eliminate armed terrorist wielding rifle in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/06/2024 10:14 PM
Canada to evacuate families of diplomatic staff in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/06/2024 10:14 PM
3.7 magnitude earthquake felt off coast of Hadera
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/06/2024 09:32 PM
Last person designated as missing on Oct. 7 declared dead, IDF says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/06/2024 08:27 PM