Israel strikes southern Gaza after dozens of rockets fired near aid warehouses

Israel struck Hamas targets in southern Gaza after dozens of rockets were fired at Israel from near two aid warehouses belonging to international organizations, including UNRWA, the IDF reported on Wednesday morning.

According to the military, the rockets were fired over the course of the last week towards Israeli communities in southern Israel.

IDF strikes on Hamas launch site in southern Gaza. August 7, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The IDF added that after the Israel Air Force conducted the targeted strikes on the launch sites, secondary explosions were detected, indicating the presence of additional weapons at the site. Launch sites in Southern Gaza near humanitarian aid and distribution warehouses. Publish August 7, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The military noted that Hamas continues to systematically use civilian, as well as humanitarian, infrastructure to conduct its activities.