Riots erupted in the Negev, in southern Israel, after police attempted to enforce a demolition order of an illegal structure in the Bedouin town of Umm Batin on Wednesday, the police stated.

According to the police, dozens of local residents started burning tires and throwing stones at officers attempting to carry out the order.

The police added that authorities attempted to negotiate with the holder of the illegal structure, but all attempts to reach a compromise were reportedly rejected.