IAF eliminates Hezbollah commander in Jouaiyya, southern Lebanon

The Israeli Air Force eliminated Hezbollah terrorist Hassan Fares Jeshi, who operated as a commander in Hezbollah's anti-tank missile unit in the area of Jouaiyya, southern Lebanon, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

IAF strikes Hezbollah in Jouaiyya and Aitaroun, Southern Lebanon. August 7th, 2024. (credit: Israel Defense Forces)

Earlier on Wednesday, the IAF struck Hezbollah military structures in the area of Aitaroun, while IDF artillery struck various areas in southern Lebanon to remove threats.