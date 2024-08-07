Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Shamima Begum refused UK Supreme Court appeal of citizenship removal

By REUTERS

A British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join the Islamic State has been refused permission to appeal the removal of her British citizenship by the UK Supreme Court.

Shamima Begum left London in 2015, aged 15, and traveled with two school friends to Syria, where she married an IS fighter and gave birth to three children, all of whom died as infants.

The British government took away Begum's citizenship on national security grounds in 2019, shortly after she was found in a detention camp in Syria.

Begum, now 24, argued the decision was unlawful, in part because British officials failed to properly consider whether she was a victim of trafficking, an argument that was rejected by a specialist tribunal in February 2023 and then the Court of Appeal earlier this year.

Iran will never remain silent in the face of aggression, president says
By REUTERS
08/07/2024 04:35 PM
Oil prices rebound from multi-month lows on Mideast tensions
By REUTERS
08/07/2024 04:31 PM
IAF eliminates Hezbollah commander in Jouaiyya, southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2024 04:21 PM
French foreign ministry criticizes Smotrich's comments on starving Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2024 03:21 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 39,677, Hamas-run Gaza health min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2024 01:25 PM
Israel jets break sound barrier over Beirut
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2024 01:21 PM
Russian military blogger jailed for 6.5 years for 'fake news'
By REUTERS
08/07/2024 11:47 AM
Riots erupt after police enforce demolition order of illegal structure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2024 10:54 AM
Israel strikes southern Gaza after dozens of rockets fired
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2024 09:55 AM
Australian man arrested for stealing $393K in Bluey commemorative coins
By REUTERS
08/07/2024 09:21 AM
Russia accuses Ukraine of attacking civilians in Kursk, RIA says
By REUTERS
08/07/2024 08:45 AM
Turkey will bid to join ICJ genocide case against Israel, source says
By REUTERS
08/07/2024 08:43 AM
Ambassador Gilad Erdan slams UN inaction on Iran
By ANNA BARSKY
08/07/2024 08:32 AM
Several people trapped after hotel collapses in Germany on river Moselle
By REUTERS
08/07/2024 08:17 AM
Houthi media: US and UK conduct strikes in Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2024 07:46 AM