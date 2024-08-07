Jerusalem Post
IDF Chief of Staff Halevi: Sinwar replacing Haniyeh does not absolve him, Israel will find him

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi visited the Tel Nof airbase for a situational assessment, the IDF stated on Wednesday. 

While speaking to commanders of the various air force squadrons, Halevi said, "I see our preparedness at its peak, both in attack and defense." 

Regarding the Hamas decision to replace Ismail Haniyeh with Yahya Sinwar as head of the terror organization, Halevi stated, "Yahya Sinwar yesterday received a new title...this title will not absolve him from the fact that he is a murderer responsible for planning and executing what happened on October 7, and therefore, the change in his name does not prevent us from looking for him, but rather spurs us on and we will make an effort to find him." 

Intercepted aerial target causes fire in forest in Kadita, near Safed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2024 07:49 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted ship, US destroyers in Red Sea
By REUTERS
08/07/2024 07:46 PM
Israel waiting on response from Hamas regarding hostage deal
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
08/07/2024 07:20 PM
US: Hostage deal not done because Israel and Hamas haven’t said yes
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
08/07/2024 06:32 PM
Channel 13 to remove interim CEO Yulia Shamalov-Berkovich
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2024 06:12 PM
Moscow court upholds arrest of Yulia Navalnaya in absentia
By REUTERS
08/07/2024 05:13 PM
Oil prices rebound from multi-month lows on Mideast tensions
By REUTERS
08/07/2024 04:31 PM
IAF eliminates Hezbollah commander in Jouaiyya, southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2024 04:21 PM
Shamima Begum refused UK Supreme Court appeal of citizenship removal
By REUTERS
08/07/2024 04:11 PM
French foreign ministry criticizes Smotrich's comments on starving Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2024 03:21 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 39,677, Hamas-run Gaza health min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2024 01:25 PM
Israel jets break sound barrier over Beirut
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2024 01:21 PM
Russian military blogger jailed for 6.5 years for 'fake news'
By REUTERS
08/07/2024 11:47 AM
Riots erupt after police enforce demolition order of illegal structure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2024 10:54 AM
Israel strikes southern Gaza after dozens of rockets fired
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2024 09:55 AM