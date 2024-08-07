IDF Chief of Staff Halevi: Sinwar replacing Haniyeh does not absolve him, Israel will find him

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi visited the Tel Nof airbase for a situational assessment, the IDF stated on Wednesday.

While speaking to commanders of the various air force squadrons, Halevi said, "I see our preparedness at its peak, both in attack and defense."

Regarding the Hamas decision to replace Ismail Haniyeh with Yahya Sinwar as head of the terror organization, Halevi stated, "Yahya Sinwar yesterday received a new title...this title will not absolve him from the fact that he is a murderer responsible for planning and executing what happened on October 7, and therefore, the change in his name does not prevent us from looking for him, but rather spurs us on and we will make an effort to find him."