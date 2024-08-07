Britain asks airlines to avoid Beirut airspace until November - report

Britain issued NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) warnings to pilots flying over Beirut, Iran International reported on Wednesday.

#BREAKING The UK has issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) advising UK-registered air operators to avoid entering the Beirut Flight Information Region (the Lebanese airspace) from 16:40 (UTC) August 7, 2024, to November 4, 2024, due to potential risks from military activity in the… pic.twitter.com/Jic4iU86Mp — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) August 7, 2024

The advisory warned UK-registered air operators to avoid flying over Beirut from 4:40 p.m. (UTC), August 7, 2024, until November 4, 2024, due to fears of escalations between Israel and Hezbollah.