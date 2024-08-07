Jerusalem Post
Attempted terrorist attack thwarted by IDF in Bekaot, West Bank, explosives removed

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

An attempted terrorist attack against IDF soldiers near Bekaot in the West Bank was thwarted, the military stated on Wednesday evening. 

On Monday, terrorists fired at Bekaot, and from an IDF assessment, terrorists tried to draw soldiers to a side axis and then fled. Following this, the soldiers carried out an ambush to thwart terrorists in the area. The area was closed to traffic. 

Later on Monday, soldiers from Unit 636 eliminated an armed terrorist who tried to shoot at the settlement. 

On Wednesday, IDF soldiers conducted scans near the area of the shooting in order to remove additional threats. From these investigations, engineering soldiers located and destroyed four explosive devices planted in the area.

