At a campaign stop in Michigan, Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris met with two Arab Americans who asked her to consider an arms embargo on Israel, the New York Times reported.

Just before her rally, Harris met with Abbas Alawieh and Layla Elabed, who, according to the report, "wanted to support her but... wanted her to consider an arms embargo." In response, Harris indicated she was "open to it" and introduced the two community leaders to her staff.