A Home Front Command siren test will occur Thursday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. around Tiberias, the IDF reported Thursday morning.

If an actual alert is activated, an additional siren will be sounded. Simultaneously, there will also be an alert on the Home Front Command app and on supplementary alert systems.

For more information, contact the Home Front Command center by calling 104, sending WhatsApp messages to 052-9104104, visiting the national portal at oref.org.il, or messaging on social media.