Police prosecutors indict two Gazan women for forging Israeli residency permits

Central District police officers arrested two Gaza residents without Israeli residency permits, who forged Israeli identity cards and worked in a well-known supermarket chain in Modiin, Israel Police reported. An indictment has been filed against them by the prosecution unit of the Israel Police in the Central District

Officers from the Modiin station launched an investigation after receiving a report suspecting that two women in their twenties and thirties were working in a well-known supermarket chain in Modi'in and impersonating Israelis using forged identity cards.

Police arrested the two women, and after investigation, it was revealed that they were two Gaza residents who had been impersonating Israelis using forged identity cards and had been working at the grocery store for several months.

At the end of their investigation, they were imprisoned, and their detention was extended by the court.