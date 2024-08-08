Jerusalem Post
G7 ambassadors to miss Nagasaki atomic bomb memorial over Israel's exclusion

By REUTERS

Nagasaki's mayor said he would stick to a decision to exclude Israel's ambassador from Friday's event to mark the city's atomic bombing, though senior diplomats of the United States and other Group of Seven nations said the snub would keep them away.

Their absence could embarrass Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, set to attend the annual event, which typically draws less attention than one held in Hiroshima three days earlier to mark the first-ever use of nuclear weapons.

"It's not that we haven't invited the Israeli ambassador for political reasons, but rather, we want to conduct the ceremony smoothly in a calm and solemn atmosphere," said Nagasaki's mayor, Shiro Suzuki.

