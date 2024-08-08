Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IAF strikes Hamas command centers concealed in schools in Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Air Force jets struck Hamas command and control centers that were concealed within the presence of schools in Gaza's Daraj Tuffah area, the IDF said on Thursday afternoon.

The IDF added that the school compounds were used as command and control centers by Hamas terrorists and commanders, from which they planned attacks against Israel and its military.

The attack was guided by intelligence from the IDF Military Intelligence Directorate, the Shin Bet, and the Southern Command. The IDF emphasized that before the strike, "numerous measures were taken to minimize the risk to civilians, including the use of precision munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence."



Related Tags
Israeli airstrike in Gaza - day - Headline
Two key Bangladesh student leaders to be part of caretaker government
By REUTERS
08/08/2024 04:34 PM
Gallant: Israel must listen to Home Front Command instructions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2024 03:49 PM
Finance Ministry: Deficit at 8.1% of GDP
By EVE YOUNG
08/08/2024 01:32 PM
Gaza death toll since Oct. 7 reaches 39,699, Hamas-run Gaza health min
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2024 01:11 PM
US strike at Houthis after claims of attack
By REUTERS
08/08/2024 12:05 PM
Quake with 7.1 magnitude hits western Japan, tsunami alerts issued
By REUTERS
08/08/2024 11:17 AM
G7 leaders to skip Nagasaki peace memorial ceremony
By REUTERS
08/08/2024 09:41 AM
Police prosecutors indict two Gazan women for forging Israeli papers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2024 09:40 AM
IAF targets Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2024 09:00 AM
Nagasaki mayor reiterates why Israel not invited to peace ceremony
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2024 08:42 AM
Security forces discover illegal weapons, make two arrests in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2024 08:31 AM
Home Front Command to test sirens in Tiberias at 2:05 p.m.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2024 08:21 AM
IDF demolishes home of terrorist responsible for Gan Yavne mall attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2024 07:55 AM
IDF kills senior Hamas official Nail Sakhal in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2024 07:28 AM
Israel to US: Disproportionate response if Hezbollah fires on civilians
By WALLA!
08/08/2024 04:01 AM