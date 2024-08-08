IAF strikes Hamas command centers concealed in schools in Gaza

Israel Air Force jets struck Hamas command and control centers that were concealed within the presence of schools in Gaza's Daraj Tuffah area, the IDF said on Thursday afternoon.

The IDF added that the school compounds were used as command and control centers by Hamas terrorists and commanders, from which they planned attacks against Israel and its military.

The attack was guided by intelligence from the IDF Military Intelligence Directorate, the Shin Bet, and the Southern Command. The IDF emphasized that before the strike, "numerous measures were taken to minimize the risk to civilians, including the use of precision munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence."