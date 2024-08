The IDF Nahal Brigade located terror shafts while operating in Rafah within residential homes and attacked a terrorist squad hiding in an apartment, Israel's military said on Thursday.

The team found passages in the walls, made by terrorists, to pass between the houses of citizens. Terrorists would use the passages to ambush the IDF and use citizens as human shields, the military added.

In another residence, a shaft was located by a drone in the bathroom of the home.