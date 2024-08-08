Gallant publishes letter to people of Lebanon: 'Hezbollah is responsible for crisis'

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant published a letter to the people of Lebanon on Thursday in Arabic on his X, formally Twitter, account, in which he emphasized that Hezbollah is responsible for the ongoing escalations.

Hezbollah "is responsible for the ongoing crisis. The goal of Israel is to ensure security and stability along its northern borders and to prevent any future threats from the Hezbollah party," the letter said.

"If Hezbollah continues its actions against Israel, remember that the consequences will be severe for Lebanon," the letter added.