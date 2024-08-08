US threatens Iran of 'serious risk' if it chooses to launch attack on Israel - WSJ

The US warned Iran it would suffer a large blow if it were to engage in a major attack against Israel, according to a Thursday Wall Street Journal report citing a US official.

“The United States has sent clear messaging to Iran that the risk of a major escalation if they do a significant retaliatory attack against Israel is extremely high,” the official said.

"There is a serious risk of consequences for Iran’s economy and the stability of its newly elected government if it goes down that path,” the official added.