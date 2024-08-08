Jerusalem Post
Trump and Harris to debate on ABC, Trump says he wants two more

By REUTERS
Updated: AUGUST 9, 2024 00:04

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic opponent Kamala Harris will debate on September 10 on ABC, the network confirmed on Thursday, setting up the first face-to-face matchup between the rivals in what polls show is an extremely close race.

In a rambling news conference at his Palm Beach, Florida, residence, Trump said he wanted additional debates on September 4 and September 25 that would air on Fox and NBC. He did not detail specific terms, such as whether there would be an audience, and his campaign later clarified that he had mixed up which network would host which debate.

The Harris campaign did not comment. At a campaign event in Detroit, Harris said she was looking forward to the Sept. 10 debate, an NBC reporter said on X.

US Navy sailor tried to access Biden's health records
By REUTERS
08/08/2024 10:17 PM
Israeli strike in Homs, Syria area - report
By REUTERS
08/08/2024 09:46 PM
US threatens Iran of 'serious risk' if it launches attack on Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2024 09:20 PM
Russia starting to try to influence US voters, says US intelligence
By REUTERS
08/08/2024 09:07 PM
Cabinet meeting to discuss when to inform citizens about expected attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2024 08:44 PM
Three missile launches cross from Lebanon and land in Margaliot area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2024 08:34 PM
Gallant in letter to Lebanon: 'Hezbollah is responsible for crisis'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2024 07:37 PM
Israel's Daria Atamanov advances to final in Olympic gymnastics
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2024 07:26 PM
Italy's Meloni urges Iran to avoid escalation in Middle East
By REUTERS
08/08/2024 06:56 PM
Rocket barrage of 15 missiles enter North from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2024 05:36 PM
IDF Nahal Brigade locates terror shafts in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2024 05:26 PM
Government to approve decision for appointing civil service commissioner
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2024 05:00 PM
Houthi leader warns that response attack is 'on the way'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2024 04:44 PM
Two key Bangladesh student leaders to be part of caretaker government
By REUTERS
08/08/2024 04:34 PM
IAF strikes Hamas command centers concealed in schools in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2024 04:05 PM