Trump and Harris to debate on ABC, Trump says he wants two more

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Democratic opponent Kamala Harris will debate on September 10 on ABC, the network confirmed on Thursday, setting up the first face-to-face matchup between the rivals in what polls show is an extremely close race.

In a rambling news conference at his Palm Beach, Florida, residence, Trump said he wanted additional debates on September 4 and September 25 that would air on Fox and NBC. He did not detail specific terms, such as whether there would be an audience, and his campaign later clarified that he had mixed up which network would host which debate.

The Harris campaign did not comment. At a campaign event in Detroit, Harris said she was looking forward to the Sept. 10 debate, an NBC reporter said on X.