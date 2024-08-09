IAF strikes Hezbollah command center in Southern Lebanon

The IAF struck a Hezbollah command center overnight on Thursday in the area of Hanaouay and terrorist infrastructure in the area of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced Friday morning.

Additionally, the IAF struck a Hezbollah launcher in the area of Ayta ash Shab, from which rockets were fired on Thursday toward the area of Biranit in the upper Galilee. No injuries were reported.

IAF aircraft strikes a Hezbollah launcher in the area of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Following the sirens that sounded early Friday morning in the areas of Manara and Kiryat Shmona, several projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon and falling into open areas. No injuries were reported.