Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF begins Khan Yunis ground opfollowing intel on presence of Hamas terrorists

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF began ground operational activity in Khan Yunis, while the Israel Air Force struck several weapons facilities and command centers on Friday morning, the military announced.

Following intelligence indicating the presence of terrorists and terror infrastructure in the area of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, the 98th Division began operational activity against terror targets in the area. This is part of the effort to dismantle the terror organizations' capabilities throughout the Gaza Strip as they attempted to regroup. 

As part of the operational activity, the troops are engaging in combat both above and below ground to eliminate terrorists in the area while locating and dismantling weapon facilities and terrorist infrastructure.

Alongside the operational activity, the IAF struck more than 30 Hamas terror targets in Khan Yunis, including weapons storage facilities and terrorist meeting areas. Furthermore, a number of terrorists were eliminated in the strikes who planned and carried out mortar and sniper attacks toward IDF troops and the State of Israel.



