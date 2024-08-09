Four attacks on vessel near to Yemen coast, RPGs exploded close to crew

Four missile attacks on vessels have been reported over the last day off the coast of Yemen, United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported on Friday morning.

In the first two attacks, an RPG exploded near to the vessel, which was 45 nautical miles off the coast of Al Mukha.

In the third attack, early on Friday morning, an Uncrewed Surface Vessel attacked the ship. The ship's armed security team then fired at the USV which then exploded, UKMTO added.

In the fourth incident, a missile splashed into the sea close to the vessel but did not explode. The crew are reported to be safe, UKMTO announced.