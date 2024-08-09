Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Four attacks on vessel near to Yemen coast, RPGs exploded close to crew

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Four missile attacks on vessels have been reported over the last day off the coast of Yemen, United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported on Friday morning.

In the first two attacks, an RPG exploded near to the vessel, which was 45 nautical miles off the coast of Al Mukha.

In the third attack, early on Friday morning, an Uncrewed Surface Vessel attacked the ship. The ship's armed security team then fired at the USV which then exploded, UKMTO added.

In the fourth incident, a missile splashed into the sea close to the vessel but did not explode. The crew are reported to be safe, UKMTO announced.

One of Nukhba terrorist abuse suspects is Druze, community says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 10:43 AM
Hostage deal negotiations to resume on August 15, PMO says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 10:16 AM
Sudan government delegation will consult with US on ceasefire talks
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 09:26 AM
IDF begins Khan Yunis ground op, kills Hamas terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 08:57 AM
IAF strikes Hezbollah command center in Southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 07:49 AM
Russia's Lipetsk region hit by 'massive' drone attack, governor says
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 06:33 AM
IDF officer seriously wounded in combat in southern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 06:08 AM
Drone hits merchant vessel southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 04:47 AM
Pentagon chief Austin discusses Middle East situation with Gallant
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 03:05 AM
Iran has no legitimate basis to attack Israel, says US official
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 01:39 AM
US Navy sailor tried to access Biden's health records
By REUTERS
08/08/2024 10:17 PM
Trump says he has agreed to three debates in September
By REUTERS
08/08/2024 09:55 PM
Israeli strike in Homs, Syria area - report
By REUTERS
08/08/2024 09:46 PM
US threatens Iran of 'serious risk' if it launches attack on Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2024 09:20 PM
Russia starting to try to influence US voters, says US intelligence
By REUTERS
08/08/2024 09:07 PM