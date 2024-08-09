Jerusalem Post
Ben-Gvir signs extension preventing visits to detained terrorists

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 9, 2024 11:28

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir signed an extension of the decree preventing visits to detained terrorists in Israeli prisons on Thursday night, Israeli media reported on Friday.

Ben-Gvir extended the order by a month following suggestions by security advisors. 

The conditions of the detainees have declined gradually to the point that they are provided with the bare minimum required by law. In accordance, the detained terrorists have had no visits from family members since the beginning of the war. 



