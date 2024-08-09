Michael Samara succumbs to shrapnel wounds from interception on Tuesday

Michael Samara died of wounds from shrapnel just days after visiting his family in Israel, Israeli media reported on Friday.

On Tuesday, Michael was seriously injured by shrapnel from an interception over Highway 4, just south of Nahariya. He was committed to the ICU at Nahariya Hospital in critical condition, and on Friday afternoon, Michael died from his wounds. The hospital stated: "We share the grief of the family, and we support them in this difficult hour."

Michael was 27 years old, from Kfar Yasif in Northern Israel. He had been studying chemistry in the Czech Republic, where he lived. He had arrived in Israel to visit his family only a few days prior to the attack.