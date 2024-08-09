UAE urges Israel, Hamas to accept mediators' invitation for ceasefire talks

The United Arab Emirates urged Israel and Palestinian terrorist group Hamas to accept an invitation from mediators Qatar, Egypt and the US to resume Gaza ceasefire negotiations on Aug. 15, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Kuwait's Foreign Ministry mirrored similar sentiments, issuing in a statement "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the State of Kuwait's appreciation for what was expressed in the contents of the joint statement issued by His Highness the Emir of the State of Qatar, His Excellency the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and His Excellency the President of the United States of America, regarding the necessity of putting an end to the ongoing suffering of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

"While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms the position of the State of Kuwait in support of all efforts made within the framework of reaching agreements that would stop the aggression on the Gaza Strip, it renews the State of Kuwait's appreciation for the ongoing efforts made by the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the United States of America to reduce escalation and achieve security and stability in the region."