Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UAE urges Israel, Hamas to accept mediators' invitation for ceasefire talks

By REUTERS

The United Arab Emirates urged Israel and Palestinian terrorist group Hamas to accept an invitation from mediators Qatar, Egypt and the US to resume Gaza ceasefire negotiations on Aug. 15, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Kuwait's Foreign Ministry mirrored similar sentiments, issuing in a statement "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the State of Kuwait's appreciation for what was expressed in the contents of the joint statement issued by His Highness the Emir of the State of Qatar, His Excellency the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and His Excellency the President of the United States of America, regarding the necessity of putting an end to the ongoing suffering of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

"While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms the position of the State of Kuwait in support of all efforts made within the framework of reaching agreements that would stop the aggression on the Gaza Strip, it renews the State of Kuwait's appreciation for the ongoing efforts made by the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the United States of America to reduce escalation and achieve security and stability in the region."

IDF determines rocket alerts in North to be false alarms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 04:45 PM
IRGC commander to Sinwar: We promise to avenge the blood of Haniyeh
By MAARIV
08/09/2024 04:17 PM
Michael Samara succumbs to shrapnel wounds from interception on Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 02:18 PM
Turkey says it killed 12 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 01:52 PM
Egyptian Olympic wrestler arrested in Paris for alleged sexual assault
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 01:39 PM
Two men stab each other in Ra'anana, both seriously injured
By JERUSALEM ROAST STAFF
08/09/2024 12:43 PM
UN's Turk 'extremely concerned' after spate of executions in Iran
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 12:35 PM
Ben-Gvir signs extension preventing visits to detained terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 11:24 AM
Four attacks on vessel near to Yemen coast, RPGs exploded close to crew
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 11:06 AM
One of Nukhba terrorist abuse suspects is Druze, community says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 10:43 AM
Hostage deal negotiations to resume on August 15, PMO says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 10:16 AM
Sudan government delegation will consult with US on ceasefire talks
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 09:26 AM
IDF begins Khan Yunis ground op, kills Hamas terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 08:57 AM
IAF strikes Hezbollah command center in Southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 07:49 AM
Russia's Lipetsk region hit by 'massive' drone attack, governor says
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 06:33 AM