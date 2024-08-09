Jerusalem Post
Israel's Daria Atamanov finishes fifth in Olympic women's artistic gymnastics

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israeli gymnast Daria Atamanov finished fifth in the women's artistic gymnastics final at the Paris 2024 Olympics. 

US will not impose sanctions on Israeli military unit in West Bank
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 08:14 PM
Iran supreme leader orders to 'harshly punish,' IRGC deputy chief says
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 07:59 PM
France's Macron reaffirmed need for Gaza ceasefire with Qatar's Emir
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 07:57 PM
Plans to release Marwan Barghouti for Gaza ceasefire unpopular
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 07:55 PM
Afghan refugee athlete has 'Free Afghan Women' on cape at Paris Games
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 07:51 PM
UAE urges Israel, Hamas to return to ceasefire talks
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 05:02 PM
IDF determines rocket alerts in North to be false alarms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 04:45 PM
IRGC commander to Sinwar: We promise to avenge the blood of Haniyeh
By MAARIV
08/09/2024 04:17 PM
Michael Samara succumbs to shrapnel wounds from interception on Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 02:18 PM
Turkey says it killed 12 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 01:52 PM
Egyptian Olympic wrestler arrested in Paris for alleged sexual assault
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 01:39 PM
Two men stab each other in Ra'anana, both seriously injured
By JERUSALEM ROAST STAFF
08/09/2024 12:43 PM
UN's Turk 'extremely concerned' after spate of executions in Iran
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 12:35 PM
Ben-Gvir signs extension preventing visits to detained terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 11:24 AM
Four attacks on vessel near to Yemen coast, RPGs exploded close to crew
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 11:06 AM