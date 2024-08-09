Jerusalem Post
France's Macron reaffirmed need for Gaza ceasefire in call with Qatar's Emir

By REUTERS
Updated: AUGUST 9, 2024 23:24

French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone call on Friday with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, during which Macron reaffirmed his calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, said a statement from Macron's office.

Macron, who also spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Thursday, added that France would remain mobilized within the United Nations' peacekeeping force UNIFIL to try and maintain stability in Lebanon.

Also on Friday, Saudi Arabia welcomed the US, Egypt and Qatar inviting Israel and Hamas to resume Gaza ceasefire negotiations on August 15, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement.

The kingdom affirmed its full support to the mediators' efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement and urgently address the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza, the ministry said.

