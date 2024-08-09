IDF strikes Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon

Israeli fighter jets struck a Hezbollah launcher containing ready-to-fire rockets in the area of Hamaam in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced on Friday.

IAF strikes Hezbollah launchers in Southern Lebanon, August 9, 2024. (CREDIT: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The IAF struck terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Ayta ash Shab, Mehabib, Markaba, and Kfarkela, the military added.

Additionally, IDF artillery reportedly struck in the area of Meiss El Jabal following the identification of projectiles launched from the vicinity toward Israeli territory.