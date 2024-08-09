Jerusalem Post
IAEA head urges Ukraine, Russia to show restraint in Kursk region, site of nuclear plant

By REUTERS

The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, urged Ukraine and Russia on Friday to show restraint in fighting that is now gripping Russia's Kursk region, site of one of Russia's largest nuclear power stations.

Russia's diplomatic mission in Vienna, quoted by Russian news agencies, said it had told the International Agency for Atomic Energy (IAEA) that fragments had been found at the station, possibly from downed missiles, but there was no evidence of any direct attack on the facility.

Russian officials say they have been tackling a Ukrainian cross-border military incursion into Kursk region for four days.

