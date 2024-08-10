Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Illinois sheriff, whose deputy was charged in Sonya Massey shooting, to quit

By REUTERS

An Illinois sheriff whose deputy was fired, arrested and charged in July in the fatal shooting of a Black woman, said on Friday that he will retire at month-end.

"It has become clear that the current political climate has made it nearly impossible for me to continue effectively in my role," Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said in a statement.

His deputy, Sean Grayson, 30, fired three shots, striking Sonya Massey, 36, once in the face during a call for help at her home. Grayson pleaded not guilty to murder in July.

Massey, a mother of two teenagers, had called police about a suspected intruder in her Springfield home, according to Ben Crump, a civil rights lawyer representing the family.

Algeria's Khelif delights fans by winning gold amid gender dispute
By REUTERS
08/10/2024 01:07 AM
Iran delegation to UN says Gaza ceasefire paramount over Haniyeh revenge
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/10/2024 12:58 AM
UK concerned by Israel canceling accreditation of Norwegian diplomats
By REUTERS
08/10/2024 12:04 AM
IAEA head urges Ukraine, Russia to show restraint in Kursk region
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 11:26 PM
US shared information with Austria to foil threats to Swift concert
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 09:22 PM
Biden will not let 'extremists' push Gaza talks off, White House says
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 09:20 PM
Extremist settlers attack Israeli-Arab women, children in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 09:11 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 08:54 PM
Hamas armed wing pledges allegiance to new leader Sinwar
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 08:45 PM
Iran supreme leader orders to 'harshly punish,' IRGC deputy chief says
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 07:59 PM
Daria Atamanov finishes fifth in Olympic women's artistic gymnastics
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 07:57 PM
France's Macron reaffirmed need for Gaza ceasefire with Qatar's Emir
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 07:57 PM
Plans to release Marwan Barghouti for Gaza ceasefire unpopular
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 07:55 PM
Afghan refugee athlete has 'Free Afghan Women' on cape at Paris Games
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 07:51 PM
UAE urges Israel, Hamas to return to ceasefire talks
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 05:02 PM