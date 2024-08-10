Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US says El Chapo's son surrendered but El Mayo taken against his will

By REUTERS

The US embassy in Mexico said on Friday that Joaquin Guzman Lopez, the son of the infamous cartel kingpin known as "El Chapo," had surrendered voluntarily while his father's former partner Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada seemed to have been taken against his will.

The murky circumstances leading to the Sinaloa Cartel members' US arrest last month caused Mexico's president to reproach its neighbor for lack of cooperation. But the embassy said neither the plane, pilot or personnel involved were US "resources."

The flight plan of plane used to carry them from Mexico was not shared with US authorities, the embassy added.

Blinken tells Gallant that escalations in Middle East serve no one
By REUTERS
08/10/2024 02:52 AM
Algeria's Khelif delights fans by winning gold amid gender dispute
By REUTERS
08/10/2024 01:07 AM
Iran delegation to UN says Gaza ceasefire paramount over Haniyeh revenge
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/10/2024 12:58 AM
Illinois sheriff, whose deputy was charged in Sonya Massey shooting
By REUTERS
08/10/2024 12:54 AM
UK concerned by Israel canceling accreditation of Norwegian diplomats
By REUTERS
08/10/2024 12:04 AM
IAEA head urges Ukraine, Russia to show restraint in Kursk region
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 11:26 PM
US shared information with Austria to foil threats to Swift concert
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 09:22 PM
Biden will not let 'extremists' push Gaza talks off, White House says
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 09:20 PM
Extremist settlers attack Israeli-Arab women, children in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 09:11 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 08:54 PM
Hamas armed wing pledges allegiance to new leader Sinwar
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 08:45 PM
Iran supreme leader orders to 'harshly punish,' IRGC deputy chief says
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 07:59 PM
Daria Atamanov finishes fifth in Olympic women's artistic gymnastics
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 07:57 PM
France's Macron reaffirmed need for Gaza ceasefire with Qatar's Emir
By REUTERS
08/09/2024 07:57 PM
Plans to release Marwan Barghouti for Gaza ceasefire unpopular
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2024 07:55 PM